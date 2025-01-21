2025 Kicker Guytano Bartolomeo Commits to North Carolina

For the second time today, North Carolina has added to its 2025 class, gaining the commitment of kicker Guytano Bartolomeo out of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey.

Bartolomeo announced his commitment on X, three days after taking an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill.

The 5-foot-10, 170 pound placekicker converted three of his seven field goal attempts during the 2024 season, making a career-long 41-yard kick in a win over Don Bosco Prep. Bartolomeo was 51-for-52 on extra point attempts and recorded 33 touchbacks.

He joins 2025 quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk in committing to the Tar Heels on Tuesday, and becomes the 14th member of UNC's 2025 recruiting class.

North Carolina lost kicker Noah Burnette to the transfer portal, while adding transfers Adam Samaha (Michigan) and Jaffer Murphy (Lake Erie College).



