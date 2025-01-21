How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall at Wake 67-66

(Photo by USA Today)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Wake Forest used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to gain separation from North Carolina on its way to a 67-66 victory on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum delivering the Tar Heels their second consecutive loss. UNC led by two points at halftime, and after the teams traded baskets to open the second half, the Deacons went on a 12-0 run that turned a 39-37 UNC lead after a Ven-Allen Lubin dunk into a 49-39 Wake lead with 9:36 left to play. Carolina missed seven consecutive shots from the floor during the stretch helping Wake’s run. Yet, the Tar Heels retook the lead at 54-53 on a Jae’Lyn Withers 3-pointer with 5:21 left but the Heels couldn’t finish the job. Wake used a 12-2 run to build a 65-56 lead, and even though the Heels scored a few more times, including a 3-pointer by Jalen Washington that was called during the receding timeout, and a Davis 3 at the buzzer weren’t enough. The final tally closing out the game for Wake was 14-12. The Tar Heels fell to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons improved to 15-4 and 6-1. Here is How It Happened:

1st Half

TV TO – UNC 6, Wake 5 with 15:52 left in the half UNC 2-6 FG (1-4 from 3) Wake 1-5 FG (0-1 from 3) Rebs – Wake 5-3 Cadeau 2 assists on both FGs Hildreth 2 TOs for Wake Jackson attempted three 3s in span of 42 seconds, hit one

TV TO – UNC 16, Wake 9 with 11:58 left in the half That segment: UNC 10-4 UNC 6-12 FG (2-7 from 3) Wake 3-10 FG (0-2 from 3) Rebs – Wake 7-6 (Wake 2-1 OR) 2nd chance pts – Wake 4-3 Pts in paint – UNC 6-4 TOs – Wake 6-3 Pts off TOs – UNC 8-4 Notes: Elliot Cadeau scored 10 consecutive points for the Tar Heels in building a 16-7 lead. Three buckets came on drives right to the rim. RJ Davis is 0-for-1 from the floor with a TO. Seth Trimble has two fouls.

TV TO – UNC 21, Wake 15 with 7:39 left in the half That segment: Wake 6-5 UNC 8-20 FG (2-9 from3) Wake 4-16 FG (0-3 from 3) Rebs – Wake 14-10 (5-3 OR) 2nd chance pts – Wake 6-4 Assists – UNC 4-0 TOs – Wake 7-4 Pts off TOs – UNC 10-4 Cadeau 10 pts Trimble 2 fouls Cadeau also 3 assists Notes: Carolina went 4:21 without scoring and misses a chance to push its lead into the teens. Heels missed five straight shots before Jackson’s powerful slam over a Wake defender in transition. He stared him down afterward generating a roar from both fan bases in the building. RJ Davis’ first points came on a layup with 7:48 left.

TV TO – UNC 26, Wake 23 with 3:50 left in the half That segment: Wake 8-5 UNC 10-26 FG (3-13 from 3) Wake 6-22 FG (0-4 from 3) Rebs – Wake 19-13 (6-3 OR) Fast break pts – UNC 4-0 Blocks – Wake 4-1 Steals – UNC 2-1 Points in paint – UNC 12-6 UNC 4-for-10 layups / 1-1 dunks UNC scored on 12 of 28 possessions (42.9%) Wake 1-for-5 layups / no dunks Wake scored on 11 of 29 possessions (37.9%) Notes: The Tar Heels really have missed a massive opportunity to blow this game open. Wake has been abysmal on offense, partly because of UNC’s defense, but the Deacs are just missing a lot of shots, too. Carolina, on the other hand, has had some really questionable offensive possessions.

Last Segment: *Wake 6-5 RJ Davis’ layup and two free throws were enough in the last minute to give UNC the lead at the half. Perhaps the margin should be greater, as the Heels were 5-for-20 from the field after Cadeau’s 10-point streak. It also hurt that Wake’s Hunter Sallis twice his fading jumpers as the shot clock was about to expire.

(Photo by THI)

2nd Half

TV TO – UNC 39, Wake 39 with 14:46 left That segment: Wake 10-8 This half… UNC 4-9 FG (0-3 from 3) Wake 5-8 FG (0-2 from 3) ---Deacs had 8 FGs in the first half Game… Bench pts – UNC 3-2 Fast break pts – UNC 8-0 Pts in paint – UNC 20-14 Assists – UNC 9-2 ---Cadeau with 7 TOs – Wake 11-9 Pts off TOs – UNC 12-8 Notes: Much better pace for both teams to start this half, and far more efficiency. RJ Davis’ first points came with 7:48 left in the first half and he now has 13 for the game. Wake’s Hunter Sallis is starting to get going; he has 10 points.

TV TO – Wake 47, UNC 39 with 11:08 left That segment: Wake 8-0 *Wake is on a 10-0 run This half… UNC 4-14 FG (0-6 from 3) Wake 8-14 (2-6 from 3) Game… Rebs – Wake 29-26 Notes: UNC closed the half 5 for its last 20, so since Cadeau’s 10-point run UNC is 9-for-34 from the field

TV TO – Wake 51, UNC 49 with 7:06 left That segment: UNC 10-4 *Carolina has converted its last four shots from the field ---3s by Davis and Cadeau, jumper by Powell, lay by Lubin *UNC on 10-2 run *Wake 1-for-2 with a turnover in the run *Davis 16 points *Cadeau 14 points, 9 assists & 1 turnover

TV TO – Wake 57, UNC 54 with 3:43 left That segment: Wake 6-5 UNC 21-55 FG (6-26 from 3) Wake 20-51 FG (2-15 from 3) *Wake 50% FG in second half Rebs – Wake 35-30 (8-7 OR) 2nd chance pts – Wake 8-4 Assists – UNC 15-6 (Cadeau 11) TOs – 12-12 Pts off TOs – UNC 14-10 *Jackson 7 pts, 3-for-10 FG (1-6 from 3), 2 TOs *Trimble 0-for-5 FG (0-3 from 3) Notes: Wake missed four straight shots but has hit its last two. UNC made five straight but has missed two of its last three. Big 3 by Jae’Lyn Withers gave Heels a brief 54-53 lead.

Last Segment: *UNC 12-10 Wake used a 12-2 run to take a 65-56 lead with 1:17 left. The Heels got a driving bucket by Seth Trimble and a field goal from Davis to make it 65-60 taking advantage of a botched alley oop attempt by the Deacs when they should have pulled the ball out and run clock. UNC even got a 3 from Jalen Washington after a timeout to make it 67-63. Davis made a 3 as time expired but it didn’t matter.