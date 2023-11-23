The 2023 regular season concludes for North Carolina on Saturday when the Tar Heels head 26 miles to NC State to take on the Wolfpack in a rivalry that continues to sizzle more and more as each year passes.

Carolina enters this game having dropped the last two in the series in dramatic fashion. Also, the Heels have lost three of their last five games overall, including three of their last four in ACC play.

State, on the other hand, has won four consecutive games. Both teams are 8-3 overall, with UNC at 4-3 in league play and the Wolfpack sitting at 5-2.

The game kicks off at 8 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat NC State: