DAYTON, OH - North Carolina just barely got into the NCAA Tournament, but the Tar Heels are there and will face San Diego State in Dayton, OH, on Tuesday night at approximately 9:10 PM.

Both teams are the 11 seed in the South Region with the winner moving on to Milwaukee to face 6 seed Mississippi.

UNC is 22-13 and the Aztecs are 21-9 and went 14-6 in the Mountain West Conference. Carolina is No. 36 in the NET and No. 33 in KenPom. SDSU is No. 52 in the NET and No. 46 in KenPom.

The game will air on TruTV.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat San Diego State: