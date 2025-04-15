UNC 'Feels Like Home' for 3-Star 2026 DT Manoah Faupusa

In what was his first OV of the recruiting cycle, Faupusa made the trek to UNC this past weekend, taking in practice and the Tar Heels' 'Practice Like A Pro' event inside Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The University of North Carolina sits over 2,500 miles away from Long Beach, CA, the home of 2026 3-star defensive tackle Manuah Faupusa . It's a sizable distance, but not one that deterred the 6-foot-2, 380 pound prospect from taking an official visit to Chapel Hill.

Q: First off, how did your visit to UNC go?

FAUPUSA: "My visit went really well. I definitely got everything that I was looking for out of this visit. It really feels like home and is a place I can see myself strive at."

Q: You mentioned that you got everything you were looking for. What were some of those things?

FAUPUSA: "Main things I was searching for was an environment that felt like home. Also, I wanted to be in a place that wanted me there as well which Coach Belichick made sure I knew. And last, a place that would be very accessible for my family to be able to get to, and after talking to Mr. Lombardi, we were able to manage that."

Q: What was it like to see Coach Belichick run practice and to see his vision for UNC?

FAUPUSA: "It was a great experience. Coach Belichick’s mind is beyond anyone that I’ve witnessed, the way he views the game just makes sense but it’s nothing I’ve ever thought of. I also like the way that Coach Diaco runs his D-Line. That is a very important part for my decision and I’m all for how they are doing it in Chapel Hill."

Q: What has been Coach Belichick and Coach Diaco’s recruiting pitch been to you, whether it involves beyond college or how you fit in at UNC?

FAUPUSA: "Their main point is that they don’t see me just as a run stopper. While talking to Coach Belichick he brought up a point that Tom Brady told him which was that the guys on the edge didn’t bother him much while throwing the ball, but it was the big guys in front of him pushing the pocket back that forced him to get the ball out quicker. And that’s how UNC sees me. Also, Coach Belichick said that he’d play me anywhere from a 0 to a 5-tech just as they played Wilfork depending on matchups, which i’ve never heard of before."

Q: As you enter your senior year of high school, do you have a timeline for your commitment? And where does UNC currently stand?

FAUPUSA: "I want to be committed going into this season, so I’m thinking of committing late June to early July. I can definitely see myself in Chapel Hill and will consider it deeply."