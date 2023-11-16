Trips to Clemson have been rather infrequent since the ACC expanded 20 years ago, as North Carolina will make just its fourth trip to Memorial Stadium on Saturday in that span, and its first in nine years.

The No. 20 Tar Heels last played at Clemson in 2014, when they dropped a 50-35 decision, which also happened to be Deshaun Watson’s college starting debut. Clemson visited UNC in 2019, and other than that, the only two other meetings between the teams over the last decade have taken place in the ACC championship game in 2015 and last season.

This is a big game for both teams, as UNC looks to match last year’s win total with a victory, and the Tigers look to continue their upward trajectory, which includes wins over Notre Dame and last weekend by 21 points over Georgia Tech.

UNC is 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. Clemson is 6-4 and 3-4.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Clemson: