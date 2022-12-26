News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-26 16:27:25 -0600') }} football Edit

5 Keys For UNC To Defeat Oregon

UNC faces Oregon on Wednesday in the Holiday Bowl, and here are 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to earn a victory.
UNC faces Oregon on Wednesday in the Holiday Bowl, and here are 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to earn a victory. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

For just the fifth time in program history, North Carolina will play a football game in California on Wednesday night.

The Holiday Bowl, a tier one bowl that will air on FOX, features the Tar Heels and Pac-12 power Oregon. With it is a challenge for the Tar Heels against one of the better programs in the nation this century, as well as an opportunity for the Heels to end their three-game losing streak and finish the season with 10 victories.

The Tar Heels were 9-1 but are now 9-4 after falling to Clemson in the ACC championship game on December 3. The Ducks (9-3) have not played since a November 26 loss at Oregon State. Oregon is currently ranked No. 15.

The game kicks at 8 PM EST and will air on FOX.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Oregon:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}