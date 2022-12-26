For just the fifth time in program history, North Carolina will play a football game in California on Wednesday night.

The Holiday Bowl, a tier one bowl that will air on FOX, features the Tar Heels and Pac-12 power Oregon. With it is a challenge for the Tar Heels against one of the better programs in the nation this century, as well as an opportunity for the Heels to end their three-game losing streak and finish the season with 10 victories.

The Tar Heels were 9-1 but are now 9-4 after falling to Clemson in the ACC championship game on December 3. The Ducks (9-3) have not played since a November 26 loss at Oregon State. Oregon is currently ranked No. 15.

The game kicks at 8 PM EST and will air on FOX.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Oregon: