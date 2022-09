ACC play is here, as North Carolina has concluded its nonconference portion of the schedule, and it’s league play from here on for the Tar Heels.

That begins Saturday with Virginia Tech visiting Chapel Hill for a 3:30 PM kickoff (ACC Network) in a game the Heels hope to straighten out some things that have been trending the wrong way.

UNC (3-1) is coming off a 45-32 loss to Notre Dame and enter the contest ranked No. 126 out of 131 FBS teams in total defense, and No. 123 in scoring defense. The Hokies (2-2) are coming off a 33-10 home loss to West Virginia, and have also lost at Old Dominion. Their wins are at home over Boston College and Wofford.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Virginia Tech: