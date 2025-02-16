All Together Now, Davis Says Heels Are On Same Page

SYRACUSE, NY – RJ Davis has been around long enough dealing with the media he knows how to massage his words when they need it.

He isn’t prone to calling out anyone, often choosing to balance a critique with encouragement. He did that standing outside the locker room inside Littlejohn Coliseum last Monday night after North Carolina’s 20-point loss to Clemson.

It was almost as if Davis dipped his toe in the water only to pull it back. Exasperated and almost emotionally beaten down, he had to know at that point this season simply wasn’t working out.

But Davis also knew it wasn’t over. That reality and a cleansing of sorts of the Tar Heels basketball ugliness from the previous month aided them in an 88-82 victory over Syracuse on Saturday night at JMA Wireless Dome.

The downtrodden Heels were a spirited, bouncy bunch.

“Not wanting to lose,” UNC’s second all-time scoring leader said. “We had seven more games left and we have another opportunity to make one last push. I’m pretty sure everyone knows what’s at stake for this group.

“For me personally, it’s my last year so I want to go out with a bang. I want to make March Madness and overall have fun. And I think our spirits were good after the Clemson loss. Sometimes, you’ve got to get back up after getting beat down like that. Our response was phenomenal going into practice.”