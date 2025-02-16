UNC Football, the 33rd NFL Team?

(Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)

CHAPEL HILL – Delaware and Missouri State moving up from the FCS level this coming football season means there will be 136 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in the nation. One of them fancies itself as the 33rd NFL organization. That is how first-year North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick and General Manager Michael Lombardi view their new program. This isn’t Carolina football as fans have known it. UNC has taken on a whole new identity, and a major pitch to high school and transfer portal recruits is if they want to play in the NFL, why not start now in Chapel Hill? "Everything we do here is predicated on building a pro team,” Lombardi said last week in a press conference inside the Kenan Football Center. “We consider ourselves the 33rd (NFL) team, because everybody involved with our program has had some form of aspect in pro football. And Moses (Cabrera), our strength coach, spent a lot of time,14 years in New England.” Most of Belichick’s coaching staff hires have some NFL experience, including Freddie Kitchens, the lone position coach holdover from the Mack Brown era. Tight ends coach the last two seasons with the Tar Heels, Kitchens has vast experience as an assistant in the NFL, including as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2019. There is a sense of urgency that comes with the NFL players’ mindset. They play for game checks, play for survival in a sport with a short shelf life. And often, players get one shot to make it without much patience from franchises.

New UNC Football Coach Bill Belichick's vision is to make the Tar Heels the 33rd NFL team. (Photo by USA Today)

That is one of the key selling points now at UNC. As a Tar Heel, players will learn the disciplines required to make it at the next level. They will receive on-field coaching at an NFL level, watch and breakdown film as pros, and run sophisticated schemes on both sides of the ball that will cement their understanding of the Sunday league’s highly nuanced approaches. “Our program will be one thing that's always been important to Coach Belichick is what happens on the field has to happen on the practice field,” Lombardi said. “Practice execution becomes game reality. It's a sign that used to hang in the Patriots facility, and that's the same thing in the strength room. We're going to do things that are going to translate to the field." Perhaps five years ago before NIL and the chaotic transfer portal, pushing any college program as fielding a semblance of NFL motif would have been viewed with crossed eyes. But times have so rapidly changed it doesn’t really strike as Belichick and Lombardi biting off more than they can chew. Player acquisitions are much like the NFL now, but with no draft process, all talent must be convinced to wear Carolina blue. Salaries for players, which is what NIL has become, opportunity, being ensconced in the daily drumbeat of a pseudo NFL franchise, and the intricate training make playing at an ACC school known more for basketball than football a professional proposition.

UNC hasn't won an ACC football title since 1980, but could it be on the verge of something big? (Photo by Kevin Roy/THI)