Published May 8, 2025
Daily Drop: 3 Positives About Carolina's 5 Portal Newcomers
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner have brought in five new players onto the Tar Heels’ roster for next season.

And in this Daily Drop, we discuss 3 clear positives about the quintet.

Edits by Jacob Turner.