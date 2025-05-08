Daily Drop: 3 Positives About Carolina's 5 Portal Newcomers

North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner have brought in five new players onto the Tar Heels’ roster for next season.
And in this Daily Drop, we discuss 3 clear positives about the quintet.
Edits by Jacob Turner.
North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner have brought in five new players onto the Tar Heels’ roster for next season.
And in this Daily Drop, we discuss 3 clear positives about the quintet.
Edits by Jacob Turner.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its men’s basketball teams will play an
For 2027 3-star quarterback Chance Thomas, the recruiting process has been dominated by west coast programs. The
One of the things we really enjoy at Tar Heel Illustrated is diving into the past history of North Carolina’s football
North Carolina has landed its second commitment out of the transfer portal on the day, as Arkansas tight end Shamar
Former Florida defensive back Gregory Smith III is transferring to North Carolina, bolstering the Tar Heels'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its men’s basketball teams will play an
For 2027 3-star quarterback Chance Thomas, the recruiting process has been dominated by west coast programs. The
One of the things we really enjoy at Tar Heel Illustrated is diving into the past history of North Carolina’s football