UNC Lands Oklahoma State LB Jonathan Agumadu

North Carolina has continued to find success via the transfer portal, as the Tar Heels landed Oklahoma State linebacker Jonathan Agumadu on Thursday.

Agumadu, who was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2024, spent one season with the Cowboys, appearing in four games this past season.

The McKinney, TX native entered the transfer portal on April 23 and took an official visit to Chapel Hill on May 6.

Agumadu has four years of eligibility remaining and becomes the 16th pledge via the portal for UNC in the spring window