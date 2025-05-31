Rosario talks UNC offer, official visits, and possible reclassification

An official could still happen to North Carolina, but the ones he has scheduled have been done for a reason. That gets us to a whole different subject. There is a whirlwind of reclassification talk surrounding the current rising senior, and that will have a bearing on how seriously UNC can get involved.

However, interest from colleges went through the roof after a most impressive live session in Memphis exactly two weeks ago. Now, Rosario has all kinds of options for the next level. But it doesn't stop there. Almost immediately after the UNC offer Rosario set up five official visits: Oregon June 4, Kansas June 17, Texas A&M June 22, Duke June 26, and Baylor June 29.

He averaged 14.2 points, and 3.8 rebounds for his Team CP3 squad. He was extremely efficient with a two-point shooting average of 57.9%. He also made 44.4% of his three-pointers.

Rosario entered the spring EYBL season with some, but not a ton of high level interest with his biggest offers from Baylor, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Villanova. Beginning in April his list has become much longer with new invites from Cincinnati, re-offers from the new staffs at Florida State and Villanova, Texas A&M, BYU, Providence, Iowa, Boston College, Kansas, Duke, and North Carolina in that order.

it was a wild 72 hours for Kohl Rosario. The wing from Moravian Prep just outside of Hickory picked up a trifecta of blue blooded offers from Kansas, Duke, and North Carolina in that order Monday and Thursday.

THI: When did North Carolina start getting in touch with you?

ROSARIO: “They’ve been in contact with me for the last week. Right after I got the Duke offer the head coach called me and said he liked my game. He had been watching me during the live period two EYBL sessions ago. He said he liked my game.”

THI: How did the offer go down?

ROSARIO: “He said there were some rumors I might be coming out in ’25, but if I’m 2026 he would love to have me on the team, and that they needed me on the team.”

THI: That’s the perfect segue. There is a lot of talk about reclassification. What are you looking at right now?

ROSARIO: “A couple of colleges have offered me for ’25. They want me to come out early. That’s just an opportunity I have to look into. It would be dumb if I didn’t look into it. Right now I’m just taking every opportunity into consideration, and that’s where I’m at now.”

THI: So you’ve not made up your mind yet. You’re just in the process.

ROSARIO: “I’m in the process right now. I’m going to take my visits, and see how it is. Then I will make my decision after June probably.”

THI: Are all of these schools that you are going to visit (Oregon, Kansas, Texas A&M, Duke, Baylor) the ones that want you to come in 2025?

ROSARIO: “Yeah, but let’s say they do offer me for both (2025 & 26) I’m still going to visit them. Most of the offers I have are for 2025 and ‘26 except for a select few. So I’m still going to be visiting that school too even if it is for 2026 too to see both options and what they have to offer me for ’25 and ’26.”

THI: You get offers from Kansas, Duke, and North Carolina within 72 hours. It doesn’t get any bigger than that. How does that make you feel?

ROSARIO: “I can’t really do anything but thank God, and be in the moment. Just be in the moment, and soak it all in, all of the hard work. It really hasn’t paid off yet, because I haven’t done anything at the college level. They’re just interested in me. I got the offer from them, now what? It’s also a reminder for me just to keep working hard. It’s one thing to get an offer, and it’s another thing to perform at those schools. So that’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking to perform more than just play. I’m looking to make some history.”

THI: Here is a hypothetical. What will you be looking for if you do go 2025?

ROSARIO: “The big thing is just developing, getting one year ahead of the process. Again, I’m not in a rush. I just want to play at a place I can develop at, and be a better version of myself every single day as well as play. The reps you get in college are nothing like the reps you get in high school. It’s a completely different thing. It just speeds up your development. Anywhere that I could play, and get better in a good program, a good culture, and wherever that is is where I will be.”

THI: Is playing time a huge issue as a freshman?

ROSARIO: “Obviously you want to play, so no one wants to go to a school and just sit out.”