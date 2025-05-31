2026 OL Eli Rickell Lists UNC Among Top Schools

As Rickell eyes a decision next month, he discussed the UNC offer, where the Tar Heels stand in his recruitment, and more. It should also be noted he's in Chapel Hill taking an official visit this weekend.

North Carolina extended an offer to 2026 offensive lineman Eli Rickell on May 23, giving the 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect his 12th overall. But, while it gave him another opportunity to compete at the Power Four level, it also marked a special moment for the Rickell family.

THI: What was your initial reaction to receiving an offer from UNC?

RICKELL: "I was really happy. My Head Coach told me I was going to get some good news that day, and when I saw who was calling I was definitely excited. It was a special night for my family because my mom went to UNC. She shed a few tears of joy when she heard who offered."

THI: Does it mean a little more to you knowing what UNC means to your mom?

RICKELL: "Definitely. I have been offered by both my parents alma maters, but they’re both doing a good job of encouraging me to make my own decision and choose what’s best for me. My mom had a great experience there, so I am really excited to see what makes it so special."

THI: And when it comes to UNC and getting to the coaching staff, what has their message been to you about how you fit into their vision?

RICKELL: "They see me as a guy who could snap or play guard. They love my physicality and think I am a high IQ player."

THI: As you enter your senior season, what are you focusing on most when it comes to your game?

RICKELL: "Going into my senior season, my biggest focuses have been putting on weight while gaining explosiveness. I have had a lot of success putting on weight and I feel more powerful than I have ever been. I'm excited to keep growing my knowledge of the game and to continue improving my technique. Another opportunity that I am excited about is being a leader for the other guys. I am the only returning starting lineman so I am excited to see my teammates develop and I am ready to help them grow into the best versions of themselves."

THI: Do you have a timeline for any potential commitment? And where does UNC stand for you?

RICKELL: "I am aiming to commit in June. UNC is a top school for me. I’m really looking forward to getting up to campus and seeing if its a good fit for me."