Ranking the top 2 Carolina Teams in Each Decade: 1960s

So, here is the fourth installment of our 9-part series ranking the top to UNC basketball teams from each decade:

We change it up each year, and this offseason is no different as we unveil the top two UNC basketball teams from basically each decade. This is a 9-part series that begins with the top two teams before the 1940s and then we do each remaining decade.

One of the things we really enjoy at Tar Heel Illustrated is diving into the past history of North Carolina’s football and basketball programs. And ranking players and teams has been an annual endeavor that generates plenty of discourse among our readers.

1968

Record: 28-4 (12-2)

NCAA Tournament: NCAA Runner-up

ACC Tournament: ACC Champions

Ranking: 4

Coach: Dean Smith

All-Americans: Larry Miller.

All-ACC: Larry Miller (1st); Charlie Scott (1st); Rusty Clark (2nd).

Honors: Larry Miller, ACC Player of the Year; ACC Tournament MVP; Rusty Clark, NCAA East Region MOP; Dean Smith, ACC Coach of the Year.

Dean Smith's second consecutive Final Four team got him his first crack at the national title. It didn't go well, as the Tar Heels were beaten by a then title-game record 23 points by UCLA in a game that was played in Los Angeles.

That result aside, this was a truly outstanding team in every way and was Smith’s first team that approached greatness. They scored 86 or more points 13 times and totaled fewer than 80 points in just seven games. Consistent, explosive, unselfish, and opportunistic are ways to describe the '68 Heels.

They were also loaded. Consider these names: Dick Grubar; Larry Miller; Charlie Scott; Rusty Clark and more. The Tar Heels started the season 22-1 before dropping their final two regular season games at home to South Carolina and at Duke. They rebounded to win the ACC Tournament, exacting some revenge against the Gamecocks in the process before routing NC State by 37 points in the championship game.

The Heels beat a terrific Davidson team in the regional final to advance to the Final Four where they pounded Ohio State by four before getting rolled by John Wooden's Bruins.

More noteworthy, though, Scott was the first African American to play on an athletic scholarship at UNC. Scott helped pave the way for many athletes that soon followed. He was a great player for certain, but he was an amazing spokesman for the program and Smith, which helped immeasurably on the recruiting trail for decades. Since, Scott has long been an ambassador for UNC basketball and remains one of the most decent and interesting men to ever play sports at Carolina.





1969

Record: 27-5 (12-2)

NCAA Tournament: NCAA Final Four

ACC Tournament: ACC Champions

Ranking: 4

Coach: Dean Smith

All-Americans: Charlie Scott.

All-ACC: Charlie Scott (1st), Bill Bunting (1st), Dick Grubar (2nd).

Honors: Charlie Scott, ACC Tournament MVP; MOP East Region.

In only three weekly AP polls during the 1968-69 season, The Tar Heels were ranked No. 2 in all but three weekly polls during the 1968-69 season, as UCLA was in the top spot for the entire season. The Tar Heels never dropped below No. 4, which was their final ranking.

UNC basketball clearly had the national respect of sportswriters everywhere as Dean Smith closed out his first decade at the helm. The Tar Heels had been to consecutive Final Fours, played for the national title the season before and had plenty of studs back. They may well have been the second best team in the country until the final weekend of the season when the Final Four was played at Freedom Hall in Louisville.

There, in part because of 26 turnovers, Carolina was blown out 92-65 by Purdue in the national semifinals and then 104-84 by Drake in the consolation game. Closing a season so poorly affects its rating in this series, but it shouldn't take away from how excellent the Tar Heels were for nearly four months.

They reached the 100-point mark eight times, six more times they were in the 90s, and failed to score at least 80 points in only five games. UNC averaged 86 points per contest in winning the ACC Tournament. The great Charlie Scott averaged 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game that season. Bill Bunting was at 18 and 7.7, and Rusty Clark at 14.4 and 9.2.

The 1969 team didn't fare well at the Final Four, but it was an excellent team that helped further entrench Smith's Tar Heels as one of the nation's premier programs with an amazing future ahead.

1969 NBA Draft

Bill Bunting, 2nd Round, No. 26 overall selection

Dick Grubar, 6th Round, No. 83 overall selection

Rusty Clark, 11th Round, No. 145 overall selection