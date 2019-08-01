With North Carolina’s football team opening fall camp Aug. 2, THI takes a look at five questions about the Tar Heels heading in to the start of practice.

Considering that UNC won just five games over the last two years, it’s safe to say there are more than five questions as the season is about to commence, but we’re going to limit it to the five we believe are most pressing for the month of August:



Quarterback

This will be the most discussed topic until the Tar Heels line up versus South Carolina on Aug, 31, and it could go on well beyond that point. Either redshirt freshmen Jace Ruder and Cade Fortin or true freshman Sam Howell will get the nod to start against the Gamecocks, and while that could get sorted out over the next few weeks in camp, we project multiple quarterbacks will see action that afternoon in Charlotte.

Fortin (6-foot-3, 220) has the most experience. He was injured after playing well for almost a half versus Virginia Tech last October, which was his first start, and he also started the finale against N.C. State. On the season, he was 32-for-65 with 388 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He ran the ball 14 times for 76 yards and a TD. Fortin played in just four games, so he qualified to redshirt. Ruder (6-foot-3, 225) played in just one game (25 total snaps) and was injured three snaps before leading the Heels to a touchdown versus Georgia Tech in November. He as 4-for-5 with 80 yards and that TD pass to Carl Tucker. He also ran three times for 21 yards, he broke a bone in his shoulder on his final run. Howell (6-foot-1, 225) was originally committed to Florida State before flipping to UNC in December and had a very good spring after enrolling early. A 4-star prospect, he will get every opportunity to win the job, a competition that did not take place in the spring. Mack Brown and QB coach/offensive coordinator Phil Longo wanted the quarterbacks to focus on learning the new system (air raid) and not worry about jockeying. Beginning Aug. 2, however, they will be in full competition mode.



Linebacker

Last season at linebacker, senior Dominique Ross played 508 snaps, Jonathan Smith played 301, Matthew Flint 16 and Jeremiah Gemmel played 10. By comparison, current Washington Redskin linebacker Cole Holcomb played 794 snaps as the leader of UNC’s defense. The aforementioned quartet comprise the only returning Tar Heels that have played a down at the position in college.

Ross has been so-so and Smith has largely struggled, plus he's on academic suspension for the first couple of games. Ross fits the new defensive approach really well and could flourish in Jay Bateman’s system, but everything else could be up for grabs. Gemmel had an excellent spring closing it out as one of the starters, but he must battle Smith in August. Smith missed all of spring practice. Chazz Surratt moved over from quarterback and will compete for a spot as could true freshmen Eugene Asante and Khadry Jackson. Now, with the defensive end position in Bateman’s defense also being a hybrid linebacker, it’s interesting to note that Jake Lawler, Chris Collins, Tomon Fox, Tyrone Hopper and Allen Cater are now listed as linebackers. It’s probable UNC won’t use many traditional three-linebacker sets, ala a 4-3 base defense, so the competition for a couple of spots will be intense.



Defensive Line Depth

When healthy, UNC should be in good shape up front with its primary linemen. Aaron Crawford has an NFL future and Jason Strowbridge (Brown says he might play at the never level as well) is built for Bateman’s defense and can make plays, but aside from them the staff has no clue who will line up behind them. It could be situational depending on the opponent as well as the circumstances.

Sophomore Xach Gill came in highly decorated but hasn’t really played yet, redshirt freshman Jahlil Taylor had a solid spring, redshirt freshman Lancine Turay has put on a ton of weight since he arrived, freshmen Brant Lawless-Sherrill and Tomari Fox could factor in the mix and JC transfer Jay Vohasek will get a long look, too. But one thing about looking ahead at both the linebacker and defensive line spots, until anyone sees Bateman’s defense with respect to Carolina’s personnel and the use of the hybrid guys, it’s going to be somewhat of a guessing game projecting forward as much as anything.



Secondary Depth

A lack of depth is a familiar theme with the 2019 Tar Heels, and that includes in the secondary. UNC is in good shape with Myles Dorn (safety), Patrice Rene (cornerback) and Trey Morrison (nickel) as starters. Myles Wolfolk is next in line and could have one of the spot sealed by the end of the first week in August if he hasn't already secured it. The other starting spot and depth are a concern.

Bryson Richardson is out for the season, Greg Ross has been inconsistent, D.J. Ford has done some positive things when healthy and DeAndre Hollins spent much of the spring learning to back up Morrison at the nickel. He could be a solid in that role by the end of camp. The staff is waiting to see if true freshman Cam’Ron Kelly will be cleared by the NCAA (transfer waiver) to play this fall. The staff would like to have him readying for the season in case he proves he can pass by some older players, but the unknown could stunt his development because the staff needs to seriously look at the guys they know won’t be inhibited.



Kicking Game