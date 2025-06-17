Published Jun 17, 2025
Daily Drop: Many reasons why UNC going back to grass makes sense
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
North Carolina Football has switched from artificial turf back to grass, and recently GM Michael Lombardi explained why.

In this Daily Drop, we discuss why this is a great idea and go deeper into the many reasons it makes sense. Lots of fun in this one. And as always, your thoughts are welcomed.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

