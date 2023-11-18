CLEMSON, SC – North Carolina’s downward trajectory continued Saturday as the No. 24 Tar Heels couldn’t overcome their many mistakes in falling at Clemson, 31-20, at Memorial Stadium.

UNC led 7-0 after one quarter, but the lead could have been much bigger, but Omarion Hampton’s two fumbles inside the Tigers’ 5-yard-line proved costly.

It wasn’t just that, Drake Maye had the worst statistical game of his career, the Heels were flagged for 10 penalties totaling 98 yards, and the defense allowed Clemson to record its highest total-yardage game of the season versus a power conference program.

The middle two quarters were so one-sided that Clemson outscored the Tar Heels, 31-7, in one stretch.

UNC lost for the third time in its last four ACC games, and dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. Clemson improved to 7-4 overall and finishes its ACC schedule with a 4-4 league mark.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at Clemson: