CHAPEL HILL – For the second time this season, North Carolina went into double-overtime in a game inside Kenan Stadium, and for the second time this fall, the Tar Heels came out on top.

UNC overcame blowing a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter by holding off Duke, 47-45, in double-overtime. Carolina defensive back Alijah Huzzie deflected a two-point conversion pass by Blue Devils’ freshman quarterback Grayson Loftis that fell incomplete, ending the game in the second extra period.

Carolina tied the game at 36-36 as regulation ended when Noah Burnette converted his fifth field goal of the night. Burnette then sent the game into a second overtime when he nailed his sixth field goal. Then, Drake Maye scored from five yards out before finding John Copenhaver for the two-point conversion.

Maye passed for 342 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for two more. Omarion Hampton ran for 169 yards and a touchdown while also catching eight passes. Tez Walker has seven receptions for 162 yards.

The 24th-ranked Tar Heels improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, while Duke fell to 6-4 and 3-3.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Duke: