UNC Involved Early With 2028 CB Ryan Drakeford

After receiving an offer from the Tar Heels on May 5, Drakeford spoke with THI about the early days of his recruitment, his focusing heading into his sophomore campaign, and more.

Drakeford, who plays for Westlake High School (MD), recorded 47 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, and five pass deflections in 2024, helping the Wolverines to a 10-3 record.

The recruiting process for 2028 cornerback Ryan Drakeford is just getting started, and North Carolina finds itself squarely involved with the Waldorf, MD native. He has notched six offers, all of which are from Power Four programs.

THI: What was your initial reaction to receiving an offer from UNC?

DRAKEFORD: "Joy was my initial feeling. I’m grateful and excited for the potential opportunity."

THI: As you’ve gotten to know the coaching staff, what has their message been to you about how you fit into their vision at UNC?

DRAKEFORD: "Work hard and continue to develop is the basic message from the coaches. I’ll be prepared to do whatever is best for the team."

THI: You’re early on in the recruiting process. What are you focused on when it comes to your recruitment at the moment?

DRAKEFORD: "My primary focus is on improving my physical performance and maintaining my 4.0 GPA. I engage in daily routines that include lifting weights, speed training, DB training, WR training, and stretching. These activities aim to maximize my mental and physical capabilities."

THI: As you enter your sophomore season, what are you focused on most when it comes to your game?

DRAKEFORD: "On defense, I am focused on studying the offense to see the play before it happens. And on my technique so when I see it, I can make a play. On offense, I am focused on running crisp routes and catching every ball that comes my way. I am also putting a major focus on maximizing my body in terms of speed and strength so I can be the best version of myself on game day."

THI: As you do go through the recruiting process, what are you looking for in a school or program?

DRAKEFORD: "I’m looking for a school with strong academic programs that challenge me and enable me to earn a degree. Throughout my academic journey, I’ve consistently maintained a 4.0 GPA. I aspire to continue excelling both on and off the field. I’m seeking a program that develops players and young men into strong NFL draft prospects."