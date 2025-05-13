2027 QB Cooper Newman 'Excited to Continue Relationship' with UNC

UNC extended an offer to Newman on May 9, and he spoke with THI about the Tar Heels, his recruitment, and defending his state title.

Newman connected on 259 of his 363 pass attempts for 3,488 yards and 45 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound prospect recorded just one interception on the season and added in 123 yards and two scores on the ground.

Winning has become a common theme for 3-star 2027 quarterback Cooper Newman . The Sevierville, TN native has led Sevier County High School to a 25-2 record over two seasons, including a perfect 15-0 finish and 5A State Championship in 2024.

THI: Who extended you the offer and what was your reaction?

NEWMAN: "Coach Chris Jones came by my school to watch me throw and he offered me right after. It was an amazing feeling to me because of how much experience the coaching staff has. And I’m excited to continue to get up there this summer and continue to build a relationship with Coach Jones and the rest of the staff."

THI: You mentioned the experience of the coaching staff. With coach Belichick having coached arguably the best player at your position, does that impact the way you view UNC?

NEWMAN: "Yes, knowing the way Belichick develops the quarterback position is definitely big for me going throughout the recruiting process."

THI: And when it comes to your recruitment, what has the North Carolina coaching staff’s message been to you?

NEWMAN: "Coach just told me that they have the ability to be able to get me to the highest level."

THI: As you enter your junior season, what part of your game are you focusing on the most?

NEWMAN: "I think the part of my game I’m working on the most is just continuing to get stronger and just learn the game more and more. After winning state last year some people may look at it as it puts more pressure on you but I look at it as an opportunity to go and do it again next year."

THI: Not many people put themselves in a position to do something like that. Is that a good way to describe yourself, simply as a winner?

NEWMAN: "I would say a hard worker as well. Winning games doesn’t come easy. You earn the wins when nobody is watching in the offseason. Me and my team have been putting a lot work in this offseason to be able to have another successful year."