GREENSBORO – Armando Bacot banged up, North Carolina misfiring, and a Virginia team playing at a high level offensively in stretches were too much for the Tar Heels to overcome in a 68-59 loss in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

It was a series of scenes played out all too often for the Tar Heels this season, and with their 13th loss in 33 games, likely will keep them from playing in the NCAA Tournament.

UNC opened the game with tremendous energy and led 7-3 nearly seven minutes into the contest, as the Cavaliers missed eight of their first ten shots. The problem, however, was Carolina was also not putting the ball through the cylinder.

Eventually, UVA turned an 11-7 UNC lead into a 23-15 advantage riding a 16-4 run. A burst to open the second half, and a strong close gave the Waahoos a victory.

RJ Davis led the Heels with 24 points while Caleb Love added 11 as the only players in double figures. Heel

UNC dropped to 20-13 on the season.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s loss to Virginia: