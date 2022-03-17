 TarHeelIllustrated - 5 Takeaways From Carolina's Victory Over Marquette
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 20:27:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From Carolina's Victory Over Marquette

THI dives into all that went well in UNC's 95-63 victory over Marquette on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.
THI dives into all that went well in UNC's 95-63 victory over Marquette on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.
Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

FORT WORTH, TX – North Carolina used a huge run in the middle of the first half to take control of its game versus Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena, a game UNC eventually won 95-63.

The Tar Heels started slowly, hitting just four of their first 17 shots from the floor, but then they erupted not only for the run, but for the remainder of the half. In fact, Carolina scored 26 points over the final 8:02 of the first half.

UNC kept it going after halftime, leading by as much as 35 points at 83-48 with 9:09 left to play.

