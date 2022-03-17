5 Takeaways From Carolina's Victory Over Marquette

FORT WORTH, TX – North Carolina used a huge run in the middle of the first half to take control of its game versus Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena, a game UNC eventually won 95-63.

The Tar Heels started slowly, hitting just four of their first 17 shots from the floor, but then they erupted not only for the run, but for the remainder of the half. In fact, Carolina scored 26 points over the final 8:02 of the first half.

UNC kept it going after halftime, leading by as much as 35 points at 83-48 with 9:09 left to play.