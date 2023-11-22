Note: AJ is not in The Bahamas, but THI has two members there, and they provided postgame videos for our quotes.

For the fourth time in four games, North Carolina used a second-half push to pull away from its opponent, as the Tar Heels did so again Wednesday in defeating Northern Iowa, 91-69, in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas.

UNC used a 16-1 run that turned into a 34-6 explosion to start the second half. Six Tar Heels scored in double figures, led by Harrison Ingram’s 16 points. Elliot Cadeau added 15, as did Cormac Ryan 15, RJ Davis finished with 13, Jae’Lyn Withers added 11, and Armando Bacot totaled 10 points. The last time UNC had six players score 10 or more points apiece was in a win at Duke in 2021.

Ingram grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double as a Tar Heel and the sixth of his college career.

UNC moved to 4-0 while UNI dropped to 1-3. Carolina will play Thursday at 2:30 versus the winner of the Villanova-Texas Tech game.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over the Panthers: