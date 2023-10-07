CHAPEL HILL – A win is a win, and a blowout is a blowout.

The latter aptly describes No. 14 North Carolina’s 40-7 demolition of Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. It was all Tar Heels from the opening kick, as they nearly tripled-up the Orange is just about every noteworthy offensive category.

Drake Maye had a season-high passing game, Noah Burnette had a career-high four field goals, the Tar Heels intercepted two passes, held Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader in check, and even got a bizarre 17-yard run for a first down by punter Ben Kiernan.

The game pretty much had it all, as Mack Brown’s team improved to 5-0 overall, including 2-0 in the ACC. Syracuse dropped to 4-2 and 0-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Syracuse: