CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s dream of an unbeaten season and spot in the College Football Playoff was dashed Saturday night in a shocking 31-27 loss to Virginia at Kenan Stadium.

The Cavaliers entered the contest with a 1-5 record, and in their only win over FCS William & Mary, UVA had to overcome a 10-point deficit to win. UNC entered at 6-0 and ranked No. 10 in the nation.

Yet, the game looked like two totally different teams playing than what the prognosticators expected coming in. In fact, it was the largest favored spread in a Tar Heels ever.

The Cavs had the ball for 15 more minutes, were much more effective offensively than they had been, and Carolina sputtered too much on both sides of the ball.

Drake Maye passed for 347 yards and two scores, while Tez Walker had 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown, and Omarion Hampton rambled for 112 yards on 19 attempts. But none of that was enough for the Tar Heels to get a win.

UNC dropped to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the ACC, while UVA improved to 2-5 and 1-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s loss to Virginia: