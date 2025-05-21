Hubert Davis to Serve with Under 19 National Team

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – University of North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis will be part of the coaching staff for the 2025 USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team training camp next month in Colorado Springs, Colo.

USA Basketball announced the 33 athletes and set of coaches expected to participate in the at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Training camp begins June 14 with the 12-member roster expected to be announced before the team departs for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men's World Cup in Switzerland.

Training camp participants recently concluded their freshman year of college or will represent the high school graduating classes of 2025 and 2026. Team selections will be made by the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee.

"We are looking forward to the pool of players coming to Colorado Springs with the hope to represent the United States at the FIBA U19 Men's World Cup," USA Basketball Men's National Team director Sean Ford said. "We are confident that we will build the best team to compete in Switzerland from this group of USA Basketball veterans and newcomers."

Fourteen of the players have been a member of a USA Basketball junior national team and the group has a combined 21 gold medals. Additionally, 26 have attended a USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team minicamp.

The 2025 USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team will be led by head coach Tommy Lloyd (University of Arizona) and assisted by Grant McCasland (Texas Tech University) and Micah Shrewsberry (University of Notre Dame). Supporting as court coaches during training camp will be Davis, Nate Oats (University of Alabama) and Mark Pope (University of Kentucky).

The Americans were drawn into Group D at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men's World Cup and will square off against Australia, France and Cameroon. The U.S. holds a 4-2 record all-time against Australia in U19 action. The USA are winners of six straight against the French, carrying a 6-1 series advantage. The U.S. and Cameroon will face for the first time.

The inaugural event was held in 1979 and until 2007 it was held every four years. Since 2007, the tournament is held biannually. The U.S. has won the gold medal eight times, most recently in 2021.