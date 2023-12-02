Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's 78-70 Win Over the Seminoles

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

****************************************************************

Discuss UNC Tar Heels basketball and recruiting with other passionate UNC fans like yourself on our Blue Heaven message board

*****************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – Down 14 points early in the second half wasn’t exactly what North Carolina probably expected heading into Saturday’s game versus Florida State at the Smith Center.

But the Tar Heels trailed by that much showing no signs of coming out of their prolonged funk until head coach Hubert Davis went to a press. It infused his team and took the Seminoles out of their groove as UNC roared to a 78-70 victory.

The Tar Heels used a 22-0 run that was eventually 30-4 by applying a full-court press creating turnovers and forced shots, while converting on the other end. It was one of another second-half run by UNC, which has had huge stretches after the intermission in all of its wins except over Tennessee.

UNC improved to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, while the Seminoles dropped to 4-3 and 0-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s victory over Florida State:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement