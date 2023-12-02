CHAPEL HILL – Down 14 points early in the second half wasn’t exactly what North Carolina probably expected heading into Saturday’s game versus Florida State at the Smith Center.

But the Tar Heels trailed by that much showing no signs of coming out of their prolonged funk until head coach Hubert Davis went to a press. It infused his team and took the Seminoles out of their groove as UNC roared to a 78-70 victory.

The Tar Heels used a 22-0 run that was eventually 30-4 by applying a full-court press creating turnovers and forced shots, while converting on the other end. It was one of another second-half run by UNC, which has had huge stretches after the intermission in all of its wins except over Tennessee.

UNC improved to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, while the Seminoles dropped to 4-3 and 0-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s victory over Florida State: