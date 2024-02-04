CHAPEL HILL – Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram recorded double-doubles for No. 3 North Carolina as the Tar Heels defeated No. 7 Duke on Saturday night, 93-84, at a frenzied Smith Center.

Bacot became the second UNC player to ever s core 25 points, grab 10 rebounds, and hand out five assists versus Duke, joining Tar Heels legend Charlie Scott, who did it in 1970. Ingram totaled 21 points and 13 rebounds.

ACC leading scorer RJ Davis finished with 17 points, but 13 came in the final 14-plus minutes.

The Tar Heels trailed for only 16 seconds, and the game was tied for just 1:45. Otherwise, UNC led the rest of the time. It was up 45-35 at halftime, and its largest lead was 63-48 with 13:16 remaining.

Carolina improved to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the ACC. The Blue Devils dropped to 16-5 and 7-3.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Duke: