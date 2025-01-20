Staff Pix: UNC at Wake Forest

Coming off its worse loss of the season, North Carolina not only looks to get back on track Tuesday at Wake Forest, but co0llect a meaningful win that can enhance its poor NCAA Tournament resume.

The Tar Heels lost 72-71 at home to Stanford on Saturday dropping to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the ACC. Four of their next six games are on the road against some of the ACC’s top teams.

The Demon Deacons enter having won five consecutive games and seven of their last eight. Wake is 14-4 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. The Deacs’ only losses have been away from Winston-Salem against Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, and Xavier.

The game tips at 9 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: