RALEIGH, NC – In perhaps its worst overall performance of the Mack Brown part two era, North Carolina was clobbered, 39-20, by NC State on Saturday night at frigid Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Tar Heels were dominated in the first half on both sides of the ball, failing to move the ball until late in the half, and allowing the Wolfpack to score every time it touched the ball.

In fact, NC State reached the red zone on each of its first eight possessions, scoring every time, in building a 33-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

Carolina quarterback Drake Maye finished the game 22-for-38 with 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, but didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter, and missed on six of his first seven attempts.

UNC ends the regular season at 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, putting it in seventh place. State is 9-3 and 6-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to the Wolfpack: