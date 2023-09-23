CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina Tar Heels could improve to 4-0 on the season this weekend for the first time since 1997, and the significance isn't lost on head coach Mack Brown.

First, the 17th-ranked Tar Heels must win at Pittsburgh on Saturday night. With a win, UNC will move to 4-0.

“We have not been 4-0 since 1997, so this is a huge week for us,” Brown said earlier this week.

The Tar Heels are fresh off a notable victory that further highlights their pursuit of a standout season. For the first time since 1976, UNC has beaten an SEC and a Big Ten team in the same season, when it dispatched Florida, 24-21, and shut out Northwestern 12-0. Perhaps more historical notations will accompany many other wins as the 2023 journey continues.

Despite the strong start, which includes beating South Carolina and Minnesota by a combined score of 62-30, Brown insists the team isn't complacent.

“We don't have anybody we're chasing,” he said. “We're trying to get ourselves better.”

Notably, this year marks the Tar Heels' first back-to-back 3-0 start since the 1996-97 campaigns. However, UNC knows all too well that early season success doesn't guarantee a smooth ride. Last year, the team was also 3-0 before falling to Notre Dame, 45-32, at home. Even back in 2020, they dropped a 31-28 game to a 1-3 Florida State squad after starting 3-0. The lessons are clear, and the coach isn’t letting anyone forget them.