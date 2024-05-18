With the Tar Heels in between spring practice and fall camp, it’s a good time to revisit quarterback Max Johnson’s 2023 season at Texas A&M.

Johnson committed to UNC late last November out of the transfer portal after playing two seasons at LSU and two at Texas A&M, but with two years of eligibility remaining. Johnson, who was a 4-star class of 2020 prospect, got the Covid year back, plus he played in just four games at A&M in 2022, so he used that season as a redshirt year.

Last year at A&M, Johnson was beaten out for the starting quarterback job in fall camp by Conner Weigman, whom he eventually replaced after Weigman struggled and was injured during a win over Auburn. Johnson led the Aggies to the victory that day and the job was his. However, he eventually lost for the season after suffering a cracked rib versus South Carolina and two more a week later at Ole Miss.

Here, we will look at the eight games in which Johnson played this season. His stats, PFF grades, performance breakdowns: