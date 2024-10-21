A.J. Dybantsa Adds to His Legacy in Vegas

There isn't a bigger preseason high school basketball event in the country than the Border League in Vegas. Three straight days of action saw some of the very best players and high school teams on hand. If that isn't enough, dozens of college coaching staffs and just about every scouting department in the NBA were also courtside doing their due diligence.

If you need more here is the clincher. A.J. Dybantsa was the headliner on the marquee amongst a big throng of grassroots stars. Anytime Dybantsa takes the floor he is almost assured to add to his legendary status. The ESPN network gave him ample opportunity against other big names that even included Cameron Boozer on Sunday night.

The country's best high school player had 18 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists in Friday's 76-54 victory against the LV Orange. Utah Prep got a 64-58 victory Saturday versus the Florida Rebels. Dybantsa had another big outing of 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists.

However, he saved his best for ESPN2 on Sunday night, and another chapter in the storied rivalry with the Boozer twins. Utah Prep took down the Florida Explorers better known as Columbus High 65-64 in what could be defined as a small upset. Dybantsa lived up to the hype as usual with 28 points that included five made three-pointers.

Dybantsa was at Prolific Prep last season. They traveled to Miami and lost an 81-78 overtime thriller to Columbus that was also televised on ESPN. The Boozers won another big one against Dybantsa last July in the Peach Jam Championship Game as the Nightrydas took down the Oakland Soldiers in a battle of the EYBL's best two teams.

The Yahoo/Rivals network had Krysten Peek and Jason Jordan on hand all three days, and they gave in-depth analysis throughout.