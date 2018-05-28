TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina has been selected to host one of the sixteen regionals in this year's D1 Baseball Championshp. Below is a look at the schedule and a capsule for each team playing in the Chapel Hill Regional, which will be played at Boshamer Stadium June 1 - June 4.

The Chapel Hill Regional champion will advance to face the winner of the DeLand Regional (Stetson, South Florida, Oklahoma State, Hartford) in the Super Regional round (June 8-11) for the right to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.