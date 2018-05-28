TarHeelIllustrated.com

Chapel Hill Regional Set
North Carolina has been selected to host one of the sixteen regionals in this year's D1 Baseball Championshp. Below is a look at the schedule and a capsule for each team playing in the Chapel Hill Regional, which will be played at Boshamer Stadium June 1 - June 4.
The Chapel Hill Regional champion will advance to face the winner of the DeLand Regional (Stetson, South Florida, Oklahoma State, Hartford) in the Super Regional round (June 8-11) for the right to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, JUNE 1
Game 1: #4 North Carolina A&T (32-23) vs. #1 North Carolina (38-18) , 2 p.m.
Game 2: #3 Houston (36-23) vs. #2 Purdue (37-19), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 2
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 3
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 4
Game 7, if necessary, 4 p.m.
*All games available on the ESPN app*
#1 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (#6 National Seed)
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
2018 Record: 38-18 (22-8 ACC)
Record Breakdown: 23-6 (Home), 12-10 (Away), 3-2 (Neutral)
Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference
RPI: #8
Non-Conference RPI: #26
Strength of Schedule: #6
Non-Conference SOS: #15
#2 HOUSTON COUGARS
Location: Houston, Texas
2018 Record: 36-23 (16-8 American Athletic)
Record Breakdown: 22-6 (Home), 10-11 (Away), 4-6 (Neutral)
Conference: American Athletic Conference
RPI: #45
Non-Conference RPI: #92
Strength of Schedule: #62
Non-Conference SOS: #161
#3 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS
Location: West LaFayette, Indiana
2018 Record: 37-19 (17-6 Big Ten)
Record Breakdown: 15-5 (Home), 11-12 (Away), 11-2 (Neutral)
Conference: Big Ten
RPI: #31
Non-Conference RPI: #80
Strength of Schedule: #63
Non-Conference SOS: #127
#4 NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES
Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
2018 Record: 32-23 (16-8 MEAC)
Record Breakdown: 20-11 (Home), 9-12 (Away), 3-0 (Neutral)
Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
RPI: #213
Non-Conference RPI: #252
Strength of Schedule: #280
Non-Conference SOS: #275
