TarHeelIllustrated.com

Chapel Hill Regional Set

The Chapel Hill Regional will be played at Boshamer Stadium June 1 - June 4.
North Carolina has been selected to host one of the sixteen regionals in this year's D1 Baseball Championshp. Below is a look at the schedule and a capsule for each team playing in the Chapel Hill Regional, which will be played at Boshamer Stadium June 1 - June 4.

The Chapel Hill Regional champion will advance to face the winner of the DeLand Regional (Stetson, South Florida, Oklahoma State, Hartford) in the Super Regional round (June 8-11) for the right to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

Game 1: #4 North Carolina A&T (32-23) vs. #1 North Carolina (38-18) , 2 p.m.

Game 2: #3 Houston (36-23) vs. #2 Purdue (37-19), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 4

Game 7, if necessary, 4 p.m.

*All games available on the ESPN app*

#1 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (#6 National Seed)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

2018 Record: 38-18 (22-8 ACC)

Record Breakdown: 23-6 (Home), 12-10 (Away), 3-2 (Neutral)

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

RPI: #8

Non-Conference RPI: #26

Strength of Schedule: #6

Non-Conference SOS: #15

#2 HOUSTON COUGARS

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

Location: Houston, Texas

2018 Record: 36-23 (16-8 American Athletic)

Record Breakdown: 22-6 (Home), 10-11 (Away), 4-6 (Neutral)

Conference: American Athletic Conference

RPI: #45

Non-Conference RPI: #92

Strength of Schedule: #62

Non-Conference SOS: #161

#3 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

Location: West LaFayette, Indiana

2018 Record: 37-19 (17-6 Big Ten)

Record Breakdown: 15-5 (Home), 11-12 (Away), 11-2 (Neutral)

Conference: Big Ten

RPI: #31

Non-Conference RPI: #80

Strength of Schedule: #63

Non-Conference SOS: #127

#4 NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

2018 Record: 32-23 (16-8 MEAC)

Record Breakdown: 20-11 (Home), 9-12 (Away), 3-0 (Neutral)

Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

RPI: #213

Non-Conference RPI: #252

Strength of Schedule: #280

Non-Conference SOS: #275

*Rankings courtesy of D1Baseball.com

