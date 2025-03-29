Daily Drop: UNC's Top Portal Needs | More Dogs

In the fourth of a four-part Daily Drop series in which we hit on four specific needs for North Carolina to fill using the transfer portal, we discuss the Tar Heels' need to have more dogs on the roster.

Note: Other needs have been discussed in the three previous drops.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************************

*We are giving away some FREE subscriptions to Tar Heel Illustrated. All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter/X, and follow us on Facebook, and you’ll be registered into three pools to be randomly chosen to win FREE 1-year subscriptions to THI.

*We will choose new followers/subscribers if we reach the following goals by the end of March: 20,000 for YouTube; 40,000 for Twitter/X; by May 1, and 15,000 for Facebook by May 1.

*Subscribe & follow us now & you may win a year or more of FREE THI!

************************************************