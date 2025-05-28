Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 28, 2025
Next Up: Players We Loved in EYBL Without UNC Offers
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In