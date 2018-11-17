CHAPEL HILL - This time last year, North Carolina freshman running back Javonte Williams had zero scholarship offers from an FBS program. Almost a year later, Williams continues to prove his doubters wrong, finishing with a career-high 93 yards and three touchdowns against Western Carolina.

Williams, who won four consecutive state championships and state championship game MVPs at Wallace-Rose Hill (NC) High School, received an offer from UNC on the same day that he won his final state title in Kenan Stadium. Had Larry Fedora not offered Williams a scholarship, the 4.0 GPA student and high school star likely would have attended UNC as a biology major, not a student athlete.

“Last year, I was just thinking about going to school to be a regular student,” he said following UNC’s win Saturday. “I was telling my mom ‘I think I’m just going to give football up’ because I didn’t have any good offers that I thought I deserved.”

One day after receiving his first and only offer from an FBS school, Williams committed and has played in every game so far this season for the Tar Heels. While Williams has enjoyed his freshman season, he’s still working every day to adjust to the collegiate game.

“This season, it’s been going real fast,” Williams said. “(Running backs coach Robert) Coach (Gillespie) has been throwing me in during some critical situations and I’ve just had to mature faster than others,” he said. “I think I’ve handled it well and I’m just continuing to learn the game.”