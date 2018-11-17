A Year Later, Williams Is Fully Entrenched
CHAPEL HILL - This time last year, North Carolina freshman running back Javonte Williams had zero scholarship offers from an FBS program. Almost a year later, Williams continues to prove his doubters wrong, finishing with a career-high 93 yards and three touchdowns against Western Carolina.
Williams, who won four consecutive state championships and state championship game MVPs at Wallace-Rose Hill (NC) High School, received an offer from UNC on the same day that he won his final state title in Kenan Stadium. Had Larry Fedora not offered Williams a scholarship, the 4.0 GPA student and high school star likely would have attended UNC as a biology major, not a student athlete.
“Last year, I was just thinking about going to school to be a regular student,” he said following UNC’s win Saturday. “I was telling my mom ‘I think I’m just going to give football up’ because I didn’t have any good offers that I thought I deserved.”
One day after receiving his first and only offer from an FBS school, Williams committed and has played in every game so far this season for the Tar Heels. While Williams has enjoyed his freshman season, he’s still working every day to adjust to the collegiate game.
“This season, it’s been going real fast,” Williams said. “(Running backs coach Robert) Coach (Gillespie) has been throwing me in during some critical situations and I’ve just had to mature faster than others,” he said. “I think I’ve handled it well and I’m just continuing to learn the game.”
After a career best performance, UNC Coach Larry Fedora was quick to praise Williams’ overall preparation throughout the entire season.
“Tonight, was his first night to really get extended time in the backfield and he just showed you he’s pretty mature and that he’s prepared himself really well,” he said. “He’s been preparing himself since game one to be out there and be the guy and it just didn’t happen until tonight.”
Quarterback Nathan Elliott, who finished with 308 passing yards and two touchdowns on the day, had nothing but positive things to say about his teammate after the game.
“I’m so excited for Javonte,” said Elliott, a junior who has started all but one game this season. “He works so hard and is such a good dude. If there’s anyone I wanted to have a day like that it was him. He’s earned it, he deserves it, and he did a great job today. I couldn’t me proud of him.”
Even though this Carolina football team is sitting at just 2-8 on the season, Williams has enjoyed his first year as a Tar Heel and is excited for what the future holds.
“It’s been a great experience. I haven’t played as much as I’ve wanted to but that just comes with it,” he said. “It’s humbled me a lot, but I know my chance is coming.”