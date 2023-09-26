The University of North Carolina will play host to Florida State on Saturday, December 2, in the Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball opener for the Tar Heels, the ACC announced on Tuesday night in releasing each team's conference schedules on the ACC Network.

The FSU game is the Tar Heels' only league contest until after New Year's. The 12 non-conference games, including an exhibition game vs. St. Augustine's on October 27, were previously announced.

Following a December 29 game at the Smith Center against Charleston Southern the Tar Heels will play three straight ACC road games, traveling to Pittsburgh, Clemson and NC State to begin the 2024 portion of the schedule.

Carolina plays home-and-home games this season against the Seminoles, Clemson, Duke, Miami, NC State and Syracuse.

UNC plays Notre Dame, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest only at home and travels to Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

Carolina's ACC home games are December 2 vs. Florida State, January 13 vs. Syracuse, January 17 vs. Louisville, January 22 vs. Wake Forest, February 3 vs. Duke, February 6 vs. Clemson, February 17 vs. Virginia Tech, February 26 vs. Miami, March 2 vs. NC State and March 5 vs. Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels will conclude the regular season March 9 at Duke with the ACC Tournament March 12-16 in Washington, D.C.