(Note: Fedora's full Monday press conference posted below)

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora is facing some adversity these days, though, as he said during Monday’s weekly press conference, this isn’t his first rodeo on that front.



Fedora’s team is 0-2 coming off a 41-19 loss at East Carolina, a defeat that just might be the low point of an 18-game stretch that has the head coach fielding questions about his program, job status and searching for answers try to get this thing turned around.

“First of all, this is not the first bit of adversity that I’ve ever faced s a football coach,” Fedora said. “You lean on the lessons that you’ve learned from the past, hopefully you’ve learned from the mistakes that you’ve made in the past and you rally your team around what we need to do.

“And that is basically circle the wagons, believe in each other, believe in what we’re doing, and not worry about anything else and stay focused on your job and do your job.”

UNC went 3-9 last season, and since starting the 2016 campaign 7-2, UNC has gone 4-14, and this was on the heels of an 18-4 mark in the 22 games before going to Duke on Nov. 10, 2016, a game UNC actually led 21-7 at one point.

What two or three things has this program not done in the 18 games since that it was doing well in the 22 game prior to the dramatic drop off?

“Well one, I haven’t thought back to specific point in the season or in the program, so it’s hard for me to tell you that,” Fedora replied. “I would say, just looking at things from where I stand, one is our execution has to be much better, I think we’ve got to, as coaches, continue to look for different ways to put our guys in positions so that they can be successful.”