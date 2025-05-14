Boise State LB Andrew Simpson Commits to UNC

On Wednesday, North Carolina has secured the commitment of former Boise State linebacker Andrew Simpson. He announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on March 27 and pledged to the Tar Heels just over two weeks after officially hitting the portal.

Simpson, who spent the last four seasons with the Broncos, tallied 46 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, and three sacks in 2024. He also forced three fumbles, tied for the most in the Mountain West.

A native of Norwalk, CA, Simpson turned in the most productive season of his career in 2023, recording 66 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss, and 6.5 sacks en route to All-Mountain West Second Team selection.

Simpson becomes the 20th transfer portal commitment from UNC during the spring cycle, and joins Mikai Gbayo (Missouri), Jonathan Agumadu (Oklahoma State), and Timir Hickman-Collins (Florida State) in the Tar Heels’ linebacker room.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining