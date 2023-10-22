AJ: A Losing Formula
CHAPEL HILL – A fellow scribe in the press box Saturday night described North Carolina’s loss to Virginia like an early round NCAA Tournament loss by a very high seed to a directional school.
Not that UVA is a directional school, but the manner the Tar Heels’ 31-27 shocking loss played out.
Sluggish, uninspired start, followed by an occasional flare-up, then a decent lead hinting the favored club would pull away before it completely fell apart.
In Big Dance parlance: As now 2-5 UVA hit three-pointer after three-pointer, the Heels got tighter. And by the time they had a chance to win, they were so flustered and not themselves, they screwed up and failed to get it done. Knock out!
