CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina unveiled another layer of its new-look self Saturday.

Through the Tar Heels’ first seven games, they showed they can comfortably hang out in a back alley, race with thoroughbreds, punk a defensive juggernaut, and do so spreading the wealth offensively with smiles across the board.

In their ACC opener versus Florida State, the Heels propped another branch on their tree: The full-court press.

Fueled by a sense of urgency, as FSU built a 14-point lead early in the second half, UNC Coach Hubert Davis was forced to try something new. Sometimes stagnant on offense, and often slow to react defensively, the Heels were playing as if they severely lacked vitamin C.