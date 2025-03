CHAPEL HILL – So, the regular season is over and North Carolina’s resume needs work.

The Tar Heels had a chance to make a major impression on the NCAA Selection Committee on Saturday night but didn’t do enough.

They battled No. 2 Duke and even led by 7 points four minutes into the second half and trailed by just 4 points after an Elliot Cadeau 3-pointer with 7:12 remaining. But that’s as close as it would get in the Blue Devils’ 82-69 victory.