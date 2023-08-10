CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown turns 72 on August 27.

So, a common question by media and many North Carolina fans centers around how much longer he will coach?

It’s fair to wonder and ask of any head coaches out there in their eighth decades. And in many cases, there isn’t a definitive answer when posed. Include Brown in that department.

There is no succession plan, in spite of an erroneous narrative tossed around each season, often fueled by coaches who recruit against the Tar Heels. And there isn’t a date in which Brown has promised his wife, Sally, when he will step aside so they can live out their years in the mountain cottage in Linville or the sunny beaches just north of Wilmington.