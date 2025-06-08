6 Best UNC Teams to Not Win a National Championship: Part 1

North Carolina has won the NCAA Tournament six times in its fabled history, but it was close to winning several more.

In fact, some of the best teams in program history didn’t even reach the title game, and in some cases didn’t make the Final Four. Injuries affected a few of those teams, and the nature of the one-and-done NCAA Tournament caught some others as well.

So, in a fun exercise that is entirely subjective, we present a six-part series noting the six best UNC basketball teams to NOT win a national championship. Today, the 1977 Tar Heels:

1977 (28-5, 9-3 ACC)

*Lost to Marquette in the national championship game

All-Americans: Phil Ford; Tommy LaGarde, Walter Davis?

All-ACC: Phil Ford (1st); Walter Davis (1st); Tom LaGarde (2nd).

Honors: John Kuester, ACC Tournament MVP, NCAA East Region MOP; Dean Smith, ACC Coach of the Year.

What Happened?: What if Dean Smith had not gone to the Four Corners offense so early in the second half of the national title game versus Marquette? He very well could have won his first title five years before James Worthy, Sam Perkins and Michael Jordan delivered him one.

After trailing by 12 at halftime, Carolina roared back using an 18-4 run to take the lead at 45-43, but after a Marquette basket tied the game, Smith called for his team to go into the Four Corners offense with 12:40 remaining trying to pull Marquette out of a zone. The Warriors went to a man defense after more than 3 minutes, and almost immediately blocked a UNC shot near the basket, scored on their next possession and the Heels never found their rhythm again.

Carolina was playing well and had overcome a deficit when Smith made the often-criticized decision. After the move two things occurred: The Tar Heels didn't play as well the rest of the way and Marquette was given a bit of a break, a reprieve.

That UNC team, however, was loaded when healthy. Missing over the last seven weeks was All-America center Tommy LaGarde, Ford had about four ailments going into the Final Four and the great Walter Davis' shooting hand was also banged up. Still extremely talented, the Heels had terrific freshman Mike O'Koren, masterful John Kuester serving his role, and some interesting role players that later saw time in the NBA such as Rich Yonaker and Dudley Bradley. Bradley turned into an outstanding player at UNC.

In addition, when healthy, the Heels, who had three gold medal winners from the 1976 Olympics, were one of the very best teams ever at Carolina. It's just unfortunate that the basketball world didn't get to see them steam into Atlanta at full strength. If that had been the case, Smith likely never would have been in position to make the decision he did, at least not in that scenario.

Nevertheless, that was an outstanding Carolina team that could have hung a banner.

1977 NBA Draft

Walter Davis, 1st Round, No. 5 overall selection

Tommy LaGarde, 1st Round, No. 9 overall selection

John Kuester, 3rd Round, No. 53 overall selection

Bruce Buckley, 6th Round, No. 125 overall selection