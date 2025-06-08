Remember When Carolina lost AT Richmond in Football?

Perhaps after 47 years, North Carolina can finally get some revenge on those rascally Richmond Spiders.

Not registering?

Well, with the Spiders visiting Kenan Stadium on September 13 to face Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels, they will bring with them a one-game win “streak” over UNC, albeit a stretch that has lasted 47 years.

That is the last time these programs met on the gridiron, and while probably not remembered in most circles, it was historic and also head scratching.

Richmond 27, North Carolina 18. It was November 4, 1978, at City Stadium, a somewhat disheveled mess nearly 50 years after it was built. For some reason, UNC made the two-hour drive north to play at Richmond in football. And it didn’t work out too well.

"This was a very frustrating afternoon," UNC coach Dick Crum told the media afterward. “I certainly want to congratulate Richmond. Their team played so well. I thought we practiced well this week, but it was tough to keep our minds on the game, and that had me worried.”

So much went wrong that day for the Tar Heels falling to a club that entered the game with a 1-7 record and losers of three straight games to the likes of Villanova, VMI, and East Carolina.

The Spiders were a Division 1-A Independent for several years in the 1970s before settling in 1-AA (now FCS) a few years later. The classifications weren’t yet specific in 1978. UR also played Chattanooga and William & Mary that season.