CHAPEL HILL – Just how good can North Carolina be this season?

If Saturday’s 31-13 win over Minnesota, it appears Mack Brown’s club has a very high ceiling.

It isn’t that the 20th-ranked Tar Heels looked like world beaters in improving to 3-0 on the campaign. Not at all. It’s actually that they played maybe a C+ game yet so thoroughly took care of the Golden Gophers.

Carolina was explosive enough, but can be and likely will be more so moving forward.