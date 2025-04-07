Ian Jackson Entering Transfer Portal

North Carolina freshman guard Ian Jackson is entering the transfer portal after one season with the Tar Heels.

Jackson was expected to be one-and-done and enter the NBA Draft after his lone year in Chapel Hill but will look for a new school instead.

“I think as I think about it some more, and like thoroughly think about it, I would start to understand what I want to do,” Jackson said following UNC’s loss to Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. “I just didn’t get a chance to think about what to do.”

Jackson leaves UNC after finishing second on the team in scoring with 11.9 points per game. He also averaged 2.7 rebounds and handed out 32 assists against 44 turnovers. Jackson shot 151-for-331 (45.6%) from the floor, including 60-for-152 (39.5%) from 3-point range.

Jackson’s season had three very different seven-game stretches in succession. And as the season went on, he was less productive, culminating in Carolina’s five postseason games in which he produced little.

Beginning with a December 21 win over UCLA, Jackson averaged 22.7 points, shot 56-for-93 (60.2%) from the field, including 19-for-46 (41.3%) from the perimeter, and averaged attempting 5.7 free throws per game.

In the next seven games, starting with a January 18 home loss to Stanford, Jackson averaged 7.4 points, shot 18-for-59 (30.5%) from the floor, including 5-for-26 (19.2%) from 3-point range, and averaged attempting only 2 free throws per game.

Yet, over the next seven games, he averaged 13.4 points per game but did so coming off the bench. During the hot seven-game streak, Jackson never played fewer than 32 minutes in a game, but over Carolina’s final seven contests of the regular season, he never played more than 29 minutes and only twice logged more than 21 minutes.

Jackson scored 1 point against Ole Miss, and a week earlier in the narrow loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals, he did not score. In five postseason games, Jackson averaged 3.4 points and only 14.2 minutes.

Even with how the season went, Jackson is taking value from the experience.

“I learned a lot. I learned that it’s now always going to be your way, things aren’t always going to be great,” he said. “I feel like this year I played a different role than I’m used to playing, which is great for me. I had a chance to evolve a different way and kind of experience something different on a basketball court.”

Jackson has three years of eligibility remaining.