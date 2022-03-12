NEW YORK – While Thursday night offered clear evidence North Carolina’s growth includes handling prosperity well, Friday night was more a reminder of an absolute with this team.

The Tar Heels have little room for error, especially when facing quality opponent. If a few of their parts aren’t clicking, they just aren’t going to win.

Virginia Tech eliminated UNC, 72-59, in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament here at Barclays Center by making Carolina mortal. Back to reality, so to speak.

UNC’s whirlwind week of exhaling after escaping Syracuse at home in overtime, winning at Duke in Coach K’s final game in its hallowed hall, and then taking apart nemesis Virginia here in the quarterfinals may have caught up with them.